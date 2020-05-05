Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 4,182 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

SU stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

