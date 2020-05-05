Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 1,769.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in GameStop by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In other GameStop news, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,484.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $184,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GME. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $356.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

