Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

OCSI opened at $6.20 on Friday. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 52.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Ruben acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,667 shares in the company, valued at $312,322.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 7,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $61,813.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares in the company, valued at $42,473,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,845 shares of company stock worth $219,105. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 94,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management acquired a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the first quarter worth about $995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.