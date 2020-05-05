NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

ONEW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.19.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($48.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director John Troiano bought 28,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $262,880.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

