Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Points International in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Points International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.08 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Points International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Points International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Points International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.69.

NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $125.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Points International had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Points International will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Points International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Points International by 126.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Points International by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 100,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

