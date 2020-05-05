BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BiomX Ltd is a clinical stage microbiome company. It engages in developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria which affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC and cancer. BiomX Ltd, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BiomX in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PHGE opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09. BiomX has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Ltd discovers and develops microbiome-based therapeutics to prevent and treat cancer and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It uses its 3-tier microbiome modulation platform and applies it to identify target bacteria causing microbiome dysbiosis; modulates the microbiome through adding or eradicating bacteria; and engages in pre-clinical/clinical drug development.

