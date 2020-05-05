Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bill.com (NASDAQ:RVMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RVMD. ValuEngine raised Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

RVMD opened at $29.30 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $17,430,000.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $17,490,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,798,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

About Bill.com

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (RVMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.