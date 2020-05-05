Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bill.com (NASDAQ:RVMD) to Hold

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RVMD. ValuEngine raised Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

RVMD opened at $29.30 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $17,430,000.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $17,490,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,798,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

About Bill.com

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (RVMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in GameStop Corp.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in GameStop Corp.
Oaktree Strategic Income Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Oaktree Strategic Income Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Points International Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Points International Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
BiomX Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
BiomX Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bill.com to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bill.com to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report