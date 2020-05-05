Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx(R). Protalix’s unique expression system presents a proprietary method for developing recombinant proteins in a cost-effective, industrial-scale manner. Protalix’s first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. “

NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $3.08 on Friday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

In related news, Director Aharon Schwartz acquired 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $155,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,000 shares in the company, valued at $155,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 114.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

