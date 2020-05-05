Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Shore Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SHBI opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $126.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.82. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 22.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

