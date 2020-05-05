Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Unilever (UNIA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Unilever (AMS: UNIA):

5/1/2020 – Unilever was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Unilever was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Unilever was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Unilever was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Unilever was given a new €58.50 ($68.02) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Unilever was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Unilever was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Unilever was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Unilever was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Unilever was given a new €53.50 ($62.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Unilever was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Unilever was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Unilever was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Unilever was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Unilever was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Unilever was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Unilever was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Unilever was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Unilever was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Unilever was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Unilever was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Unilever was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Unilever was given a new €56.50 ($65.70) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unilever NV has a twelve month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a twelve month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

