Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for 360 Finance (QFIN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) in the last few weeks:

5/2/2020 – 360 Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “360 Finance Inc. offers a digital consumer finance platform. The Company provides online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. 360 Finance Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

4/30/2020 – 360 Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “360 Finance Inc. offers a digital consumer finance platform. The Company provides online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. 360 Finance Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

4/29/2020 – 360 Finance was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/24/2020 – 360 Finance is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.40 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – 360 Finance was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – 360 Finance was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. 360 Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Get 360 Finance Inc alerts:

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.86 million during the quarter. 360 Finance had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, research analysts predict that 360 Finance Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TT International grew its stake in shares of 360 Finance by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. TT International now owns 10,406,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588,260 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in 360 Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $32,107,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in 360 Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $10,969,000. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. boosted its stake in 360 Finance by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. now owns 14,589,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after buying an additional 1,044,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in 360 Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $9,770,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for 360 Finance Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Finance Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.