Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) to post $52.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carolina Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.01 million. Carolina Financial reported sales of $43.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carolina Financial will report full year sales of $213.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.70 million to $219.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $215.71 million, with estimates ranging from $200.70 million to $230.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carolina Financial.

Get Carolina Financial alerts:

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.13 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 27.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARO. DA Davidson upgraded Carolina Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carolina Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CARO opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $816.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.40. Carolina Financial has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carolina Financial (CARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.