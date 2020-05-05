Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.46 Million

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) to post $52.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carolina Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.01 million. Carolina Financial reported sales of $43.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carolina Financial will report full year sales of $213.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.70 million to $219.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $215.71 million, with estimates ranging from $200.70 million to $230.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carolina Financial.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.13 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 27.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARO. DA Davidson upgraded Carolina Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carolina Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CARO opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $816.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.40. Carolina Financial has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carolina Financial (CARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in GameStop Corp.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in GameStop Corp.
Oaktree Strategic Income Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Oaktree Strategic Income Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Points International Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Points International Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
BiomX Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
BiomX Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bill.com to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bill.com to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report