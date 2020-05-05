$110.37 Million in Sales Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will announce sales of $110.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.31 million and the highest is $111.42 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $119.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $423.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.62 million to $428.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $422.03 million, with estimates ranging from $418.78 million to $425.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

In related news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at $336,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at $430,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,492,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,589,000 after buying an additional 8,048,970 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 245,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 36,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.01.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

