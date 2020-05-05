Analysts Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.11 Million

Brokerages predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce $112.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.20 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $119.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $335.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $270.29 million to $444.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $434.50 million, with estimates ranging from $395.87 million to $478.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $135.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.76 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CL King started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,678,000 after buying an additional 245,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.