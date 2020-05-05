Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Chesapeake Energy reported sales of $929.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($8.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $4.00. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion.

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $242.86.

Shares of CHK opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.89. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $588.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48,786 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

