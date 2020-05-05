$85.87 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post sales of $85.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.30 million. CalAmp reported sales of $84.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $364.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $365.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $339.34 million, with estimates ranging from $332.00 million to $345.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CalAmp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 22.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. CalAmp has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $220.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

