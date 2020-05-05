$18.17 Million in Sales Expected for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) to report $18.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $22.00 million. Moderna posted sales of $16.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $77.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.17 million to $88.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $192.67 million, with estimates ranging from $52.57 million to $688.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative net margin of 855.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 million.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Moderna to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. Moderna has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.55.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

