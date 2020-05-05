Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.50 Million

Analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will announce $45.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.30 million and the highest is $47.69 million. Dime Community Bancshares reported sales of $39.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $181.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.60 million to $188.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $182.16 million, with estimates ranging from $177.40 million to $186.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCOM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

In related news, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Avinash Reddy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,600 shares of company stock worth $251,280. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.