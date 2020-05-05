FY2020 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $52.56 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 122.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

