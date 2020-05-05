Linde (LIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Linde (NYSE:LIN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Linde to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Linde has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.86-1.94 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 8.00-8.25 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Linde to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LIN opened at $182.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.59.

In related news, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

