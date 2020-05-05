Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.16. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADP. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.15.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $144.48 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.23.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

