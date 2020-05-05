Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.23 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) – Equities researchers at G.Research lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a report issued on Friday, May 1st. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.43.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVY. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.55.

NYSE:AVY opened at $106.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.84.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,849,000 after buying an additional 136,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

