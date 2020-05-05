Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.23 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) – Equities researchers at G.Research lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a report issued on Friday, May 1st. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.43.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVY. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.55.

NYSE:AVY opened at $106.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.84.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,849,000 after buying an additional 136,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avery Dennison Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.23 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts
Avery Dennison Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.23 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts
Penny Herscher Sells 664 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. Stock
Penny Herscher Sells 664 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. Stock
Richard P. Graff Sells 1,000 Shares of Dmc Global Inc Stock
Richard P. Graff Sells 1,000 Shares of Dmc Global Inc Stock
Gabelli Utility Trust Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,000 Shares
Gabelli Utility Trust Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,000 Shares
TransMedics Group Inc VP John F. Carey Sells 2,000 Shares
TransMedics Group Inc VP John F. Carey Sells 2,000 Shares
Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. Director Sells 4,129 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. Director Sells 4,129 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report