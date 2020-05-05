Penny Herscher Sells 664 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Director Penny Herscher sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $21,646.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PROS stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in PROS by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PROS by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PROS by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in PROS by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRO. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PROS (NYSE:PRO)

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avery Dennison Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.23 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts
Avery Dennison Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.23 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts
Penny Herscher Sells 664 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. Stock
Penny Herscher Sells 664 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. Stock
Richard P. Graff Sells 1,000 Shares of Dmc Global Inc Stock
Richard P. Graff Sells 1,000 Shares of Dmc Global Inc Stock
Gabelli Utility Trust Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,000 Shares
Gabelli Utility Trust Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,000 Shares
TransMedics Group Inc VP John F. Carey Sells 2,000 Shares
TransMedics Group Inc VP John F. Carey Sells 2,000 Shares
Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. Director Sells 4,129 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. Director Sells 4,129 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report