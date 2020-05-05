Penny Herscher Sells 664 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Director Penny Herscher sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $21,646.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PROS stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in PROS by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PROS by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PROS by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in PROS by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRO. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

