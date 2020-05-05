Richard P. Graff Sells 1,000 Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $24,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Dmc Global stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. Dmc Global Inc has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.87 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.05%. Dmc Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dmc Global Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Dmc Global by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dmc Global during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

