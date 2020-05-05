Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,000 Shares

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $27,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,270.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:GUT opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.25.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%.
About Gabelli Utility Trust
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
