Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,000 Shares

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $27,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,270.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:GUT opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUT. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

About Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

