TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey Sells 2,000 Shares

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. TransMedics Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,131,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 365,271 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 451,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 243,034 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 736,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after buying an additional 240,149 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 429,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 233,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 222,556 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.