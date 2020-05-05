Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Sells 4,129 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $49,754.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,820.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $63.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,161,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,771,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 272.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 589,216 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,554,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,962,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,584,000 after buying an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

