Connie Matsui Purchases 41,667 Shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Stock

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Director Connie Matsui bought 41,667 shares of Artelo Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $52,917.09.

ARTL stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.