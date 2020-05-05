Connie Matsui Purchases 41,667 Shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Stock

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Director Connie Matsui bought 41,667 shares of Artelo Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $52,917.09.

ARTL stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avery Dennison Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.23 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts
Avery Dennison Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.23 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts
Penny Herscher Sells 664 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. Stock
Penny Herscher Sells 664 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. Stock
Richard P. Graff Sells 1,000 Shares of Dmc Global Inc Stock
Richard P. Graff Sells 1,000 Shares of Dmc Global Inc Stock
Gabelli Utility Trust Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,000 Shares
Gabelli Utility Trust Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,000 Shares
TransMedics Group Inc VP John F. Carey Sells 2,000 Shares
TransMedics Group Inc VP John F. Carey Sells 2,000 Shares
Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. Director Sells 4,129 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. Director Sells 4,129 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report