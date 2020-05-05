Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner Sells 4,000 Shares

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,564,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gerrit Klaerner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricida alerts:

On Wednesday, April 15th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $109,880.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $96,880.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $95,640.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $126,120.00.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. Tricida Inc has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 7.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tricida Inc will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tricida by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 489.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 70,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth about $15,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tricida currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.