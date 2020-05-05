Norman Michael Greenberg Sells 10,000 Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norman Michael Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 14th, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 1st, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 2,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $30,420.00.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. Atreca has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $484.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 4,968.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

BCEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

