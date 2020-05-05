Insider Selling: Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rinda Sama also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, April 2nd, Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $118,600.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $145,700.00.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 16.29, a current ratio of 17.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.15.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The company had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1913.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.