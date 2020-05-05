Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy Sells 2,848 Shares

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Navin Shenoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16.

Intel stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

