Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy Sells 2,848 Shares

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Navin Shenoy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 1st, Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35.
  • On Tuesday, March 3rd, Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16.

Intel stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avery Dennison Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.23 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts
Avery Dennison Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.23 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts
Penny Herscher Sells 664 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. Stock
Penny Herscher Sells 664 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. Stock
Richard P. Graff Sells 1,000 Shares of Dmc Global Inc Stock
Richard P. Graff Sells 1,000 Shares of Dmc Global Inc Stock
Gabelli Utility Trust Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,000 Shares
Gabelli Utility Trust Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,000 Shares
TransMedics Group Inc VP John F. Carey Sells 2,000 Shares
TransMedics Group Inc VP John F. Carey Sells 2,000 Shares
Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. Director Sells 4,129 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. Director Sells 4,129 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report