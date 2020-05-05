BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis Sells 12,504 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis sold 12,504 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $1,117,607.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BMRN opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.13 and a beta of 1.01.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on BMRN. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
