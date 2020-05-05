BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis Sells 12,504 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis sold 12,504 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $1,117,607.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BMRN opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.13 and a beta of 1.01.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BMRN. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

