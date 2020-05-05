Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $185,136.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 487,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Thursday, April 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $348,600.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Artur Bergman sold 90,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Artur Bergman sold 46,390 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,045,166.70.

On Monday, April 13th, Artur Bergman sold 20,410 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $459,225.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $156,675.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $67,575.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $68,437.50.

On Thursday, March 19th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $160,125.00.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. Fastly Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.44.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 531.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.