Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.89, for a total transaction of $1,598,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.69, for a total transaction of $1,566,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,700.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total transaction of $1,573,000.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total transaction of $1,527,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $1,533,600.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.96, for a total transaction of $1,629,600.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total transaction of $1,563,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.55, for a total transaction of $1,575,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.42, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $1,436,900.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $161.47 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 807.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

