Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey Sells 4,308 Shares

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TNDM opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.87 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

