Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Marc J. Rowan Sells 9,675 Shares

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 9,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $387,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:APO opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

