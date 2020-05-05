Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Sells $199,732.00 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,385,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $8,600,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

