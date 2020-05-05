Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Acquires $787,500.00 in Stock

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $651.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.16. Radius Health Inc has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $29.97.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. On average, analysts expect that Radius Health Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDUS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Radius Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Radius Health by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,629,000 after buying an additional 766,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $7,677,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Radius Health by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 336,259 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Radius Health by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 178,756 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Radius Health by 572.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 196,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 167,527 shares during the period.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.