Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Paul David Miller Sells 4,836 Shares

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Paul David Miller sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.14, for a total transaction of $1,528,853.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,117,259.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TDY opened at $317.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 552.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

