Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $335,233.12 in Stock

May 5th, 2020

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $335,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amy Beth Vanduyn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 10th, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 6,826 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $224,165.84.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $924.87 million and a P/E ratio of -5.51. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 339.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

