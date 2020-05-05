FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sells 1,769 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $481,362.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,074.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34.

NYSE:FDS opened at $269.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.18.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

