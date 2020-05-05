Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Sells 18,771 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 18,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $752,717.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $52.67.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.