salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.69, for a total transaction of $1,566,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443,836.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.89, for a total transaction of $1,598,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,700.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total transaction of $1,573,000.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total transaction of $1,527,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $1,533,600.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.96, for a total transaction of $1,629,600.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total transaction of $1,563,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.55, for a total transaction of $1,575,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.42, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $1,436,900.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $161.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

