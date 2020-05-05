Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells $689,592.31 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total transaction of $689,592.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,329,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CMG opened at $875.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $722.92 and its 200 day moving average is $796.44.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.
About Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
