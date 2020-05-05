Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells $689,592.31 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total transaction of $689,592.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,329,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CMG opened at $875.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $722.92 and its 200 day moving average is $796.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $844.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

