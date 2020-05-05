Charles G. Goldman Sells 88,317 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 88,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $2,040,122.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,573,312.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:AMK opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,263,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 306,024 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 497,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 304,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,061,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 820,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
