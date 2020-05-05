Charles G. Goldman Sells 88,317 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 88,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $2,040,122.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,573,312.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AMK opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,263,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 306,024 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 497,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 304,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,061,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 820,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

