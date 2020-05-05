Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,800,000.00 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) major shareholder Spa Essetifin acquired 768,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $4,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FENC opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $125.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

FENC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Kam Lawrence acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,417,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $874,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

