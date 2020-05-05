Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Margaret L. Johnson Sells 35,000 Shares

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,356.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 17,468 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,085,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

