Insider Selling: NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) CEO Sells 70,968 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $230.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.45. The company has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.0% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 96,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,340,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 115,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,806,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

