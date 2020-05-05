GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,700 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,060 ($27.10) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,812.24 ($23.84).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,672.55 ($22.00) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,545.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,679.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion and a PE ratio of 18.02.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.9992755 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Judy Lewent bought 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Also, insider Emma Walmsley bought 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,536 ($20.21) per share, for a total transaction of £430.08 ($565.75). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 831 shares of company stock worth $1,914,714.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

